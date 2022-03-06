(Bloomberg) -- European currencies are plunging to new lows as the war in Ukraine escalates, spurring macro traders to sell some of their most liquid assets.

The euro fell below parity against the haven Swiss franc in early Asia trading Monday, the first time it’s tumbled to that level since January 2015 amid heightened investor concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Poland’s zloty dropped to an all-time low against the euro. Every eastern European currency has slid against the dollar in the past week, led by losses in the ruble.

“I see an even chance that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will grow into a military conflict between Russia and Europe,” said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo. Currencies of the euro area and Poland “will stand to be the most impacted” in such a situation.

No European currency has been spared from being sold this month as the deluge of sanctions placed on Russia look to hurt the economies of the European countries most interlinked with Moscow. The euro, the second-most traded currency in the world and one of the “most liquid shorts” in Europe, slid 5.2% in the past month.

Read More: Euro Risks Slide to Parity as Ukraine War’s ‘Most Liquid Short’

The common currency dropped 0.8% to $1.0844 in Asia Monday. It traded as low as 0.9972 against the Swiss franc. The ruble was indicated 10% lower at 136.50 per dollar in offshore trading.

Hedge funds had gotten the direction wrong for the euro-franc pair last week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. Leveraged funds cut net shorts on the euro to the least since July in the week ended March 1 while boosting those on the franc.

The Swiss National Bank said it was ready to intervene and address the rapidly strengthening franc, Schweiz am Wochenende reported, citing SNB Governing Board Member Andréa Maechler. The SNB is following the situation in the FX market very closely and is “ready to intervene if necessary,” Maechler said in an interview published Saturday by the Swiss newspaper.

The SNB “have clearly been more tolerant of CHF strength in the last year or so, but there will inevitably be limits to how much strength they will continue to tolerate,” said Ray Attrill, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. “If this is broad based EUR weakness as it is not just CHF strength, then there are limits to what one central bank can do acting on its own.”

(Added offshore ruble trading in fifth paragraph, hedge funds’ wrong bets in sixth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.