Defensive shares including health care stocks advanced in Europe, helping prolong a global rally in equities, while a tech selloff in China deepened following Beijing’s crackdown on Internet and fintech firms. Crude oil advanced for a third day.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed to its highest level since late February as defensives including utilities and real estate also rallied. Equity gauges in Japan, Korea and Australia rose more than 1.3 per cent despite the downdraft in Asian tech.

In the U.S. the tech picture was more positive, with Nasdaq 100 futures rebounding as much as 1.2 per cent. Contracts rose less on the S&P 500, whose underlying benchmark pulled back from a two-month closing high Tuesday. As the risk-on sentiment endured, a gauge of the dollar steadied at close to a two-and-a-half-year low.

Asia’s tech sell-off follows moves this week out of expensive technology stocks in the U.S. that had become synonymous with the stay-at-home trade, and into shares depressed by the economic impact of lockdowns. The promise of an imminent vaccine helped lead Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Wednesday to boost its price targets for Europe’s main equities gauge and for the S&P 500.

Chinese technology giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd shed almost US$290 billion of market value over two days of frantic selling, as investors scrambled to assess the fallout from Beijing’s broadest attempt to rein in its most powerful private-sector firms.

The coronavirus is roaring back in U.S. cities, with hospitalizations in the country reaching a record and cases topping 1 million in the first 10 days of November. A public vaccination campaign could begin by spring, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

Elsewhere, Treasury futures slipped, with the cash market closed for a U.S. holiday.

These are some key events coming up

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are among the speakers Thursday at an online ECB Forum entitled “Central Banks in a Shifting World.”

U.S. CPI data for October is due on Thursday.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 hold an extraordinary meeting Friday to discuss bolder action to help poor nations struggling to repay their debts.

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.8 per cent as of 11:03 a.m. London time.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures gained 1.3 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound decreased 0.1 per cent to US$1.3265.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 105.45 per dollar.

New Zealand’s dollar gained 0.8 per cent to US$0.6889.

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.49 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to 0.42 per cent.

France’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.245 per cent.

Australia’s 10-year yield gained seven basis points to 0.999 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped four per cent to US$43 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.1 per cent to US$1,875.11 an ounce.

Soybeans climbed 0.8 per cent to US$11.56 a bushel.

Iron ore increased 1.6 per cent to US$120.98 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh and Michael Msika.