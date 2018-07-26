(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our daily Brexit Bulletin.

The landlord for the European Medicines Agency is asking a judge to force the drug regulator to keep paying its 500 million-pound ($660 million) rent bill even after it moves out of London because of Brexit.

The agency, which will move its 900 jobs to Amsterdam, wants to exit its lease in the U.K. capital’s Canary Wharf area, saying that it couldn’t have anticipated that Britain would vote to leave the European Union. Property owner Canary Wharf T1 Ltd. wants the judge to enforce the lease through the end because the issue is creating uncertainty for its shareholders and lenders.

The EMA is among EU agencies forced to adjust after the June 2016 referendum backed leaving the bloc. While the move has raised concerns about disruptions at the agency as it begins evaluating more complex products, such as therapies that correct gene defects, the landlord says it needs certainty over the 25-year lease that was signed in 2014. Canary Wharf is 50 percent owned by Qatar Investment Authority and 50 percent owned by Brookfield Property Partners.

“We have been working with the EMA for nine months to see if they can resolve the issue,” a spokesperson for the landlord said. “We are seeking this declaration so that the EMA is clear that its lease obligations will not be affected by Brexit.”

The EMA said in court documents that it had written to its landlord to say that “as the EMA is inextricably intertwined with the EU institutions and the member states that host them, Brexit would be treated as an event of frustration of the lease.”

The EMA lawyers said that Brexit wasn’t foreseeable at the time of the lease agreement.

Canary Wharf T1 estimates the bill at around 500 million pounds and says that it is important that there is a declaration before the U.K. is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

The EMA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is PT-2018-000505 Canary Wharf (BP4) T1 Limited and others v European Medicines Agency

