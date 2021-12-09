(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland has retained its top spot on the latest World Talent Ranking report, which is published annually by the IMD World Competitiveness Center. It grades 64 economies based on a range of factors including how they invest in and develop local personnel, their ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and the quality of domestic talent pools. Europe dominated the rankings again this year, with the global top 10 countries all in the region.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.