(Bloomberg) -- The latest readings of alternative, high-frequency data show that economic activity slowed again in Germany, Italy, Spain and France during the last week of November. This reflects a surge in the rate of Covid-19 infections and stricter containment measures. Activity in the U.S. and Canada continued to move sideways, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate data such as mobility, energy consumption and public transport usage.

