(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s economy is on course for a modest rebound next year, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

“It’s clear that currently we are in a period of economic weakness,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of euro-area finance ministers in Brussels. “We have managed to avoid recession, but still growth is very slow.”

He added: “We see some modest rebound next year and we also see some continued strengths in the economy.”

Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni also said he expects a return to expansion next year, pointing to “a good and resilient labor market despite some signs of cooling,” though he said it was very early to identify when growth will restart.

“Short-term indicators signal continued weak economic momentum at the start of the current quarter,” he told a news conference after the ministers’ meeting.

“So far, the impact of the tragedy in the Middle East, in Israel and in Gaza, the impact on energy markets has been contained but of course there is a risk on these prices if there is an escalation of the conflict. And of course in any case the new geopolitical tensions further add to risks and uncertainty.”

The commission, the European Union’s executive arm, is due to publish its twice-yearly comprehensive economic forecasts next Wednesday, when it will detail growth, debt and inflation expectations for the next years.

Earlier on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund predicted Europe’s economy was set for a soft landing, while a group of economic experts who advise German Chancellor Olaf Scholz slashed their 2024 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy.

Asked about the IMF’s assessment, Gentiloni said: “It’s a little bit early to understand which landing we will have because for now what is clear is that we avoided a severe recession — overall we avoided recession in the European Union — but we still have figures on growth that are very, very low.”

Data last week showed euro-area inflation eased to its lowest level in more than two years in October while third-quarter gross domestic product unexpectedly contracted, indicating the European Central Bank’s 10 back-to-back rate hikes are taking a toll on households and firms.

