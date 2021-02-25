(Bloomberg) -- European shares climbed at the open Thursday, following Asian and U.S. stocks up, as hopes of an economic recovery and positive results fuel investors’ optimism.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index was 0.2% higher at 8:19 a.m., led by basic resources and technology shares. The benchmark has advanced 4.9% this month, poised for its best February since 2015.

Nokia Oyj was among the biggest risers on the index and shares in other Reddit forum favorite GameStop listed on Tradegate venue also climbed. Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev NV dropped 4.9% as it missed quarterly profit estimates. DS Smith Plc jumped 10% as packaging and paper rival Mondi Plc was said to explore a takeover.

“European shares are benefiting from tailwinds as vaccination gains traction across the region and the latest wave is being controlled, making us more optimist about a potential start of the recovery in activities such as tourism soon,” said Alfonso Benito, chief investment officer at Spanish asset manager Dunas Capital. “Earnings season is also being overall positive, with a better outlook for this year.”

