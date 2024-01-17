(Bloomberg) -- Fastned BV, a Dutch developer of electric-vehicle charging stations, said it’s poised to benefit from cheaper Chinese models coming to Europe this year even as Brussels seeks to fend off their influx.

Chinese carmakers bringing affordable and attractive vehicles to the region is “good news” as it means the market will expand and Fastned can sell more electricity, Chief Executive Officer Michiel Langezaal said.

“That puts an enormous amount of pressure on European car manufacturers to come up with a competitive offering as well,” Langezaal said in an interview. “It doesn’t matter to us in that sense where those cars are coming from.”

Fastned’s stance is in contrast to the European Union, which last year started an investigation into Chinese EV subsidies it says have distorted the market. Chinese automakers are expanding in Europe amid a fierce price war at home. BYD Co., the country’s best-selling car brand, last week sent its first chartered cargo ship to Europe as it ramps up EV exports.

Fastned operates in countries including Germany, France and the UK and aims to deploy 1,000 stations across Europe before 2030. It announced its expansion into the Spanish market on Tuesday.

The company fell slightly short of its goal of constructing more than 60 new charging stations in 2023 due to bad weather. It said charging revenue rose 44% in the fourth quarter, to €19.2 million ($20.9 million).

