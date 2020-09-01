(Bloomberg) -- European manufacturers aren’t getting carried away by the recent rebound in activity and are trying to save money wherever possible to be prepared for another shock.

Companies cut jobs again in August, and reduced inventories of raw materials and semi-manufactured stocks instead of ordering supplies, according to IHS Markit. Business is still driven by domestic demand, with export orders only rising modestly.

On the surface, numbers look much better. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index indicated growth for a second month, with output expanding at the fastest pace in more than two years, and confidence improving.

“Caution is warranted in assessing the likely production trend, however, as so far it would have been surprising to have seen anything other than a rebound in output and sentiment,” said IHS Markit’s Chris Williamson. “Worryingly, order book growth cooled slightly in August, and there are indications that firms are bracing for a near-term weakening of demand.”

The European Central Bank has long warned that any recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be bumpy and long. Fresh forecasts available next week will provide a better picture about how far the economy has come. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government will update its projections for Germany later on Tuesday.

Uncertainty remains high that resurgent infections in many parts of the region will prompt new restrictions, keeping spending and investment restrained. High-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg Economics suggest the recovery pace is already slowing.

“Manufacturing is currently being buoyed by a wave of pent up demand, but capacity is being scaled back,” said Williamson. “The next few months’ data will be all-important in assessing the sustainability of the upturn.”

