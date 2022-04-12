(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of European companies are expanding their foothold in the sustainable finance market by tying multiple debt deals to ethical goals.

Key players in industries like fashion and industrials are linking terms of at least two of their core financing facilities to environmental, social and governance targets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Overall, ESG targets are present in 26% of European corporate loans this year, up from 19% in all of 2021.

Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd. is the latest borrower to step up its ethical debt pile, joining Swedish high-street name Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Italian power firm Enel SpA in raising additional debt tied to their ESG achievements. More than 400 firms raised sustainability-linked loans by 2021, double 2020’s tally, and almost 100 issuers sold sustainability-linked bonds by 2021, an eight-fold jump from the year before.

More companies, particularly listed firms, are facing increasing pressure from regulators and exchanges to lay bare their ESG credentials, according to Nneka Chike-Obi, director for sustainable finance at Fitch Ratings. The Green Asset Ratio disclosure requirement that comes into effect this year for lenders is another push toward more ethical lending.

This is helping make the loan world less murky when it comes to ESG, she said. “An issue for the market is that there is limited visibility into the performance of sustainability-linked loans, yet they account for the majority of sustainability-linked debt financing.”

Holcim is currently marketing German Schuldschein financing where it has waived the chance of better rates if it meets ESG goals, after selling the first Swiss franc bond in this format in January. The Schuldschein would add to a similarly-structured 3 billion euro ($3.27 billion) revolving facility it got in November as well as other ESG-linked financing.

In total, Holcim aims to have more than 40% of sustainable financing by the end of 2025 from 30% last year, according to the head of financing and treasury front office, Nicolas Vaniet.

Last month, H&M obtained a 1 billion euro revolving credit facility tied to three environmental ambitions. A year ago, the fashion retailer sold a 500 million euro bond with a similar structure -- where the debt’s interest rate will rise if the company doesn’t meet its targets.

“As we refinance maturing facilities our intention is to refinance with sustainability linked,” H&M said by email. Over half of the company’s debt and unutilized credit facilities are currently tied to sustainability targets, according to H&M.

H&M and Holcim are among the roughly 70 companies in the region that have at least two of their core financing facilities tied to sustainability goals, according to Bloomberg data. Enel, a sustainability-linked bond pioneer and the world’s largest corporate ESG debt issuer, already has 55% of its total gross debt either for green uses or tied to ESG targets. The sustainability-linked structure makes up 61% of the 61.4 billion euros of ESG financing the company has raised so far.

