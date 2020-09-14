(Bloomberg) --

Airline flights in Europe will now drop about 55% this year compared with 2019 as a rebound from Covid-19 lockdowns goes into reverse, according to the agency that oversees the region’s air-traffic-control network.

The number of flights will be around 6 million lower than last year, Brussels-based Eurocontrol said in a statement Monday, down a further 1 million on the tally it forecast in April when global fleets were largely grounded.

“We’re going backwards now and it’s really worrying for the entire industry,” Eurocontrol Director-General Eamonn Brennan said in the release, blaming a lack of coordination between nations over the resumption of flights for creating confusion and undermining passenger confidence.

Airlines across Europe have seen a hoped-for surge in late summer traffic fail to materialize as the pandemic continues to flare and countries apply a hotchpotch of restrictions on travel. Eurocontrol says that after recovering to about half of the usual schedule in August, the proportion of flights operated will drop to 40% by January, versus its prior estimate for a 20% shortfall.

The agency said harmonized virus testing and common assessment criteria would provide more predictability and boost demand, while further blanket restrictions and quarantine measures could see a further deterioration.

