(Bloomberg) -- Nomad Foods Ltd. is moving into cultured fish as the European frozen food giant looks to tap consumer appetite for alternative foods that’s fueling demand for fake meat and dairy.

The owner of the Birds Eye and Goodfella’s pizza brand agreed to work with San Diego-based startup BlueNalu Inc. to develop cell-based seafood in Europe, according to a statement. It’s the first accord in Europe between a consumer-packaged goods company and a cell-cultured seafood business, it said.

Faux fish accounts for just a tiny fraction of the alternative-protein market, a sector that wants to make production more humane and environmentally sustainable. BlueNalu earlier this year said it raised $60 million as it seeks to open a trial factory and start testing cultured fish products at food outlets across the U.S.

