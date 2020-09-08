(Bloomberg) -- A freeze on redemptions of a European fund is reverberating globally, as a South Korean money manager with holdings halted client withdrawals.

Kiwoom Asset Management has suspended withdrawals from its own investment vehicle, part of which holds H2O Asset Management’s Allegro and MultiBonds funds, the Seoul-based company said in a statement Monday. The decision followed the immobilization of some funds run by H2O, which is part-owned by Natixis SA, at the request of the French regulator.

Read more: Regulator Tells H2O to Freeze Funds on Valuation Uncertainty

Kiwoom’s frozen fund has about 360 billion won ($303 million) in assets, a company official said by phone.

The freezing underscores the broad impact of the London-based asset manager’s troubles. It also highlights how falling interest rates have pushed buyers from Korea to pile tens of billions of dollars into unconventional assets abroad, which may carry more risks, in the hunt for yield.

Gen2 Partners Ltd., a Hong Kong-based hedge fund, in July halted withdrawals from some of its funds by Korean investors.

