(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices declined after France proposed a diplomatic summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Russian President Vladimir Putin over the crisis in Ukraine.

Benchmark gas prices in the continent declined as much as 6.1%. The White House has accepted the proposal on the principle that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine, U.S. officials said Sunday. There was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin. Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine.

The proposed meeting offers fresh hope for a peaceful solution to the standoff that’s affecting prices of everything from energy to metals and food. Traders and European policymakers are keeping an eye on Russian gas flows amid an energy crunch that’s sent prices quadrupling over the past year.

Dutch gas futures, a benchmark for Europe, fell 5.4% to 69.75 euros a megawatt-hour as of 7:16 a.m. in Amsterdam. Prices swung between gains and losses last week to end 5.4% lower.

Biden had warned on Friday that an attack, including a strike on the capital Kyiv, was possible within days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the U.K and U.S. could stop Russian companies from trading in pounds and dollars if Russia went through with an attack.

