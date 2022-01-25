(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined on Tuesday as Russia’s gas shipments increased and weather forecasts pointed to milder temperatures in the region.

Orders to send gas through Ukraine via Velke Kapusany, a major entry point in Slovakia, increased to the highest level since Jan. 1, according to data from operator Eustream. Shipments still remain below the average. Above-average temperatures are expected across most of mainland Europe next week, Maxar said in an emailed report.

Benchmark futures traded 4.3% lower at 88.995 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:38 a.m. in Amsterdam, after dropping as much as 7.1% earlier. The contract closed 18% higher on Monday. The U.K. contract fell 4.8% to 214 pence a therm.

