(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices declined to the lowest level since March 1 amid steady shipments from Russia and a forecast for warmer weather.

Benchmark Dutch futures declined as much as 7.8% to 96.85 euros per megawatt-hour. The contract traded at 97.57 euros by 8:43 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Flows through pipelines crossing Ukraine remain stable, and Gazprom PJSC said transit is normal. Orders for Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream link edged higher, but they’re still lower than the level at the start of last week.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected Monday, with some signs of progress on a cease-fire and broader peace agreement, though significant differences remain. Ukraine rejected a Russian demand that its forces lay down their arms and leave the city of Mariupol.

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss coordinated responses to Russia’s invasion with leaders from France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. by telephone on Monday.

Above-normal temperatures are forecast across most of mainland Europe during the next two weeks, followed by a cold snap. Calm weather is expected for the rest of the month, tempering wind power output across much of the continent.

