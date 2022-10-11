(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe rose as supply concerns resumed after Moscow stepped up its war in Ukraine.

Benchmark futures increased as much as 6.4%, reversing earlier declines. Russia launched more strikes on Tuesday, after hitting civilian targets across Ukraine earlier this week. Kyiv has said it will stop electricity exports to some neighboring countries due to the attacks, making markets nervous about risks to infrastructure that transits Russian gas to Europe.

Those gas flows were expected to be stable on Tuesday, albeit at the reduced levels of the past few months. Shipments through Ukraine are the last remaining Russian supplies to western Europe after major pipelines including the Nord Stream link were shut following the war. The dwindling shipments have pushed economies to the brink of recession and sent governments rushing to protect consumers.

However, the market has found some relief from inventories that are fuller than usual at 91%, providing a buffer for the colder months and raising hopes that the region can get through the winter even if Russia further cuts supply. Warmer weather has also helped ease demand.

“While awaiting the winter season, several bullish risks remain live,” Andy Sommer, team leader for fundamental analysis & modeling at Axpo Solutions AG, said in a note. “A possible cold spell could “reverse completely the decline in household power demand and rapidly deplete gas reserves, particularly in gas-dependent countries like the UK and Italy.”

Dutch front-month gas futures, a benchmark for Europe, rose 4.7% to 161.41 euros per megawatt-hour at 9:45 a.m. in Amsterdam, after dropping 12% in the previous two sessions. The UK equivalent contract rose 5.9% on Tuesday.

European energy markets remain tight amid low hydro reservoir levels in Norway and lower output of France’s troubled nuclear fleet. With no increase on Russian gas flows in sight, the continent will have to rely even more on liquefied natural gas supplies.

EUROPE WEATHER: Milder Than Normal Forecast for Next Week

It’s forcing nations to take steps to protect their economies. Germany is preparing a series of measures to ease the burden on consumers, which could include subsidies for gas consumption for households and businesses. European Union leaders will also discuss further measures later this month.

