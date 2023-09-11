(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose for a third straight session as strikes continue at export sites in Australia.

Benchmark futures gained as much as 7.2% on Monday. Chevron Corp. has applied to a labor regulator to help resolve its dispute with unions at the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facilities.

Workers on Friday began partial strikes, threatening operations that supplied about 7% of the world’s LNG last year. The threat of strikes has held the European gas market in suspense for more than a month, triggering price volatility and highlighting dependency on global flows of the fuel.

In addition, Norwegian pipeline gas exports remain curbed amid maintenance at key facilities, with the biggest works at the giant Troll field extended until Tuesday.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, increased 3.74% to €35.80 a megawatt-hour by 8:25 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.