(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slid for a fifth straight day as the weather looks to turn milder and prospects rise that a long-shut export terminal in the US might resume shipments later this quarter.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 4.9% after closing at the lowest level in more than 16 months Thursday. The contract is heading for its biggest weekly loss since December.

Freeport LNG in Texas, which recently finished repairs after an explosion last summer, received approval from regulators to resume some operations. Many analysts expect the plant — which previously accounted for about 15% of US liquefied natural gas shipments — to restart exports around March.

Combined with mostly mild weather this winter and efforts to save energy, that’s helping ease a historic energy crisis in Europe after a tumultuous period last year. Europe has kept its gas stockpiles far above seasonal averages, and ample LNG flows from across the globe have sent gas prices tumbling from last year’s peaks, with inflation starting to ease and fears of a recession receding.

Another push is coming from next week’s weather outlook, which showed even higher temperatures across northwest Europe than previously expected, forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a report.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 3.3% lower at €53 a megawatt-hour by 10:34 a.m. in Amsterdam. The contract is poised to lose about 20% for the week. The UK equivalent contract fell 2.5%.

Supply worries eased even though flows from Europe’s top gas provider, Norway, have been capped by outages in the past two weeks. Pipeline shipments from Russia, already cut to a bare minimum after its invasion of Ukraine, have fallen even further recently, though analysts suggest that’s due to lower buying rather than supply issues.

“Europe won’t be running out of gas anytime soon,” BloombergNEF said in a note. “Europe is currently on track to procure more than enough gas to fully replenish its stocks by the end of September, with the uncertainties ahead seemingly manageable in scale.”

Still, traders are watching for any signs of shifting LNG flows after the price slump as Europe competes with Asia for the vital fuel. Lower energy costs also create the potential for rebounding consumption.

