(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices edged lower as the region’s stockpiles continued to demonstrate resilience, even after Qatar appeared to have paused movements of liquefied natural gas tankers through the Red Sea.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 3.5% on Monday after closing higher on Friday. While volatility has become a fixture of the market, traders are finding comfort in the fact that the continent is on a relatively stable footing this winter after amassing record amounts of gas last year. Industrial demand for the fuel remains sluggish.

“Gas demand across the European Union remained well below pre-conflict levels in 2023, and for much of the year was also below 2022 levels — which were already depressed,” said Adnan Dhanani, an analyst at RBC Europe Ltd., in a research note.

The slide in prices comes after news emerged that at least five LNG vessels operated by Qatar have been halted since Friday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. After heading toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, three of the tankers have paused off the coast of Oman, one is in the Red Sea and the other is in the Mediterranean near the Suez Canal.

Qatar is the biggest supplier of LNG to Europe after the US and would typically send exports via the waterway, given the alternative is the much longer route around the southern tip of Africa. It accounted for around 13% of Western European consumption last year.

Read More: Qatar Pauses Gas Shipments Via Red Sea After US Airstrikes (1)

Icy temperatures are forecast in the UK, France and Germany — the region’s biggest energy markets — early this week, boosting gas demand for heating and power generation. Still, subdued industrial consumption, high storage levels and robust LNG flows to northwest Europe may hinder how high prices can go.

Europe’s energy systems have become heavily dependent on global supply chains and on events thousands miles away from home markets. Unlike pipeline gas, the global nature of LNG trade means sellers have access to various suppliers and routes.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, fell 1.5% to €31.50 a megawatt-hour at 8:40 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.