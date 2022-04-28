(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep getting supply from Russia without violating sanctions.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 6.9%, following two days of gains. Italy’s Eni SpA is preparing to open ruble accounts at Gazprombank JSC, allowing it to potentially comply with Russian demand that purchases must be paid for in the local currency, according to people familiar with the matter. Four European buyers have paid in rubles and 10 have opened the accounts at the Russian bank, a person close to supplier Gazprom PJSC said.

The payment system has been hanging over the market for weeks, and escalated dramatically on Wednesday after Moscow cut off Poland and Bulgaria for failing to comply with its new mechanism. The Kremlin has said that flows to other buyers who don’t pay in rubles could also stop.

Several European Union nations are pushing for clearer guidance from the bloc on Russia’s payment system, saying the current advice is too ambiguous. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, however, warned companies not to bend to Moscow’s demands saying that would be a breach of sanctions.

Front-month gas futures were 3.5% lower at 103.65 euros per megawatt-hour. They rose 16% in the previous two days.

