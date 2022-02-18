(Bloomberg) -- European gas prices fell after the U.S. said it agreed to meet Russia over Ukraine, alleviating some concerns about geopolitical risks.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 4.4% after jumping on Thursday. The U.S. said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Europe next week, a statement that came after tensions over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine had flared up again.

The planned talks helped ease concerns that tensions could eventually disrupt natural gas to Europe. Russia is Europe’s top suppliers, with a third of those shipments traveling through pipelines across Ukraine. On Thursday, President Joe Biden warned that the probability of an invasion of Ukraine was still “very high,” a move that sent European gas prices surging 7.3%.

Gas futures traded in the Netherlands fell to 71.6 euros a megawatt-hour, before trading 3.9% lower at 72 euros by 8:09 a.m. in Amsterdam.

