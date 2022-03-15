(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices declined amid mild weather and steady flows from Russia via Ukraine.

Above-average temperatures are forecast across northern Europe next week, easing concerns that any disruption in supplies amid the war in Ukraine could rattle the market at the end of the heating season.

Transit shipments via Ukraine are expected to remain steady on Tuesday, according to orders. Russian exporter Gazprom PJSC confirmed normal flows via the nation to Europe.

Still, flows via the Yamal-Europe link -- which runs via Belarus and Poland -- dropped after Gazprom didn’t reserve capacity to deliver into Mallnow, Germany, at a regular day-ahead auction on Monday.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has roiled commodity markets from gas to grains. Sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow have put traders on edge even as gas shipments haven’t been penalized. Europe depends on Russia for more than a third of its gas supply.

Shelling continued overnight with buildings hit in the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said, adding that Russian forces were seemingly fortifying existing positions rather than pushing forward. The U.S., which has raised concerns about China’s support for Russia in the war, called on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to help end the conflict, and cautioned there’ll be consequences for supporting the Kremlin.

Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 8.3% to 105 euros a megawatt-hour. and traded at 113.50 euros by 8:26 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Ukraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions Sideswipe

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.