(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined with Russia unlikely to cut off supply to more buyers, easing some uncertainty over deliveries from the region’s top provider of the fuel.

Benchmark futures declined as much as 8.9%. All customers have either paid for gas in line with the new ruble terms, or have been informed they won’t be receiving more supply, according to a person familiar with the situation. After Shell Plc and Orsted A/S are disconnected on Wednesday, no more companies will get cut off.

Gazprom PJSC’s export arm said on Tuesday it’s halting supplies to Shell and Orsted from Wednesday, after the companies refused to accept Moscow’s demand that payments ultimately be made in rubles. It followed halted flows to GasTerra BV in the Netherlands on Tuesday. Poland, Bulgaria and Finland had their tap turned off earlier.

Still, some of Europe’s biggest gas buyers have found ways to keep paying for Russian supplies without falling afoul of EU sanctions. The halted supply amounts to about 23 billion cubic meters, or about 15% of the total Russian supply to the European Union, and should be “manageable given the strong LNG inflows we are seeing,” ING Groep NV said in a report.

Flows of liquefied natural gas have eased from April records they are still well above seasonal norms. Consumption of gas is also low following the end of the heating season, while higher-than-usual prices for the time of the year have eroded industrial demand.

Separately, shipments of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline, the biggest link from Russia to the EU, are expected to increase on Wednesday, based on orders. Supplies through Ukraine are likely to be stable.

The European gas front-month benchmark contract was down 8% at 86.50 euros per megawatt hour at 8:39 a.m. in Amsterdam. It closed at the highest level since May 18 on Tuesday.

