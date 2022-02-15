(Bloomberg) --

European natural gas prices dropped after Russia this week signaled a de-escalation of tensions, easing some concerns over energy supplies to the continent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday countered U.S. warnings that Russia may invade Ukraine within days, following Moscow’s repeated denials it plans such a move. Diplomatic efforts by global leaders are continuing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the latest to meet Putin on Tuesday, following talks with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv.

Europe’s energy crunch has eased in recent weeks with an influx of liquefied natural gas into Europe and milder temperatures. Russian gas entering Slovakia through a key route crossing Ukraine are also gradually recovering after bottoming out over the weekend. However, flows through the Yamal-Europe line has been halted for over eight weeks.

Benchmark European gas prices fell as much as 2.2% and were 1.3% lower at 79.70 euros a megawatt-hour as of 8:49 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy briefly spooked markets on Monday with predictions of a Russian invasion, which was later explained as an irony. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said the country remained skeptical of “concrete dates” being cited for a potential invasion.

Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, Peace

The market has responded to every change of tone in the talks between Russia and the West over Ukraine. An escalation in tensions raises fears of a potential disruption of Russian energy supplies.

