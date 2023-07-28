(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell for a third day, with Citigroup Inc. analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices.

Benchmark front-month futures fell as much as 11% on Friday, sending the market to a weekly loss. The move followed sharp price gains earlier this week, spurred by fears that hot weather in the Mediterranean could trigger a spike in demand.

So far, gas consumption has stayed well below historical averages after last year’s energy crisis forced companies and households to curb usage. Combined with higher-than-usual inventories, that’s providing a sense of security even though the region still remains vulnerable to short-term supply disruptions.

“A more meaningful demand increase between now and the start of winter back to average levels pre-2022 does not look likely,” Citi analysts including Maggie Xueting Lin said in a note. Stronger renewable generation is also contributing to constrained demand for the fuel, they said.

Germany exited its winter recession in the second quarter but output stagnated, raising questions about the fundamental health of Europe’s largest economy. Germany has already suffered a yearlong slump in manufacturing and its outlook for the coming months remains bleak.

While gas prices have eased significantly from last year’s record, they remain about double the average between 2019 and 2021 and five times higher than US prices, chemical giant BASF SE said as it reported quarterly earnings.

“In some cases, this has already led to temporary or permanent shutdowns of production capacities in the European chemical industry,” it said.

Meanwhile, Eni SpA sees a “timid” recovery in industrial gas demand in Italy, Cristian Signoretto, the company’s head of global gas and LNG, said on an earnings call. High gas prices last year reduced consumption particularly in energy-intensive industries by 15% to 20%.

Wood Mackenzie analysts said that even unexpected delays in Norway’s field works in August and September are unlikely to move prices much. European storage levels are already more than 84% full.

The heat wave that blanketed much of southern Europe for the past three weeks, with temperatures above 40C (104F) in parts of Italy, Spain and Greece, is easing. That could lower demand for power to cool homes and offices.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, fell 9.1% to settle at €25.84 a megawatt-hour. German power for next month dropped 4.9% to settle at €76.50 per megawatt-hour in Berlin.

--With assistance from Elena Mazneva and Todd Gillespie.

