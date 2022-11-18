(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe posted the biggest weekly gain since August after news that one of the largest natural gas export terminals in the US won’t resume full operations until March.

Benchmark futures added more than 18% this week. Freeport LNG said it is now aiming to begin “initial production” in mid-December with full operations in March, a delay to its previous guidance for a resumption in mid-November, according to a statement on Friday.

Read more: Freeport LNG Says Full Gas-Export Operations to Restart in March

Adding to the bullish mood are temperatures that are forecast to drop below seasonal norms across the region. Berlin is set to experience below zero degrees Celsius over the next few days, Maxar said in a report.

The short period of colder weather will be a taste of what the region can expect as winter progresses, when households usually turn on their heaters.

The European gas market will start the winter in a comfortable position, with storage sites almost full. Many analysts predict the continent will be able to go through the season with enough fuel despite lower Russian supplies. However, any stronger-than-expected spike in demand or further supply cuts could bring back the risk that inventories will be depleted quickly.

If no “extremely low temperatures” occur over the next months, shortages are “highly unlikely” to occur this winter in Germany, an association of local gas storage operators said in a report on Friday.

Read more: Germany to Get Through This and Next Winter, Industry Group Says

Still, Freeport LNG’s delayed shipments were expected to help fuel Europe during the winter season.

The company’s liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas was knocked offline following an explosion and fire in June, and previously accounted for about 15% of US shipments of the fuel. The delay is set to increase competition for cargoes in Europe and Asia.

Month-ahead contracts rose 2.6% on Friday to €115.51 a megawatt-hour in Amsterdam. The UK’s gas equivalent rose 1.4%.

