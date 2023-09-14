(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas retreated as the restart of a major export terminal in the US eased concerns about supply disruptions from Australia to Norway.

Benchmark futures fell 3.5% on Thursday, erasing earlier gains. The Freeport liquefied natural gas plant in Texas is restarting after an unplanned outage disrupted operations over the past week, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

That counters repeated delays in seasonal maintenance in Norway — Europe’s key gas provider, along with the US — after Russia squeezed its supplies to the continent.

Europe’s fuel consumption remains tepid after last year’s energy crisis led to severe cuts. High stockpiles and forecasts for mild weather in October are also helping to keep prices in check, even amid increased volatility in the market.

Works at several major facilities in Norway were pushed back again Thursday, including at the giant Troll field.

Separately, labor disputes in Australia, which create risks for increased competition with Asia for fuel cargoes, have kept markets on edge.

Chevron Corp., the operator of the plants currently affected by strikes, has requested a labor regulator to intervene. A planned hearing next week could help ease the stalemate. The company also said it’s working to resume full production at its Wheatstone LNG project, after a fault that cut output by about 25%.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, settled at €35.52 a megawatt-hour. The UK equivalent fell 3.3%.

“Price risk is skewed to the downside given overwhelmingly bearish fundamentals as demand remains weak,” Energy Aspects Ltd. analysts said in a note. “Our base case assumes no significant disruption to Australian LNG exports.”

