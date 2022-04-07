(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fluctuated after a four-day slide, with the European Union still reluctant to ban shipments from Russia and supplies currently stable.

The EU extended its debate on fresh sanctions against Russia into Thursday. Italy said it would support a ban on Russian gas if the bloc was united behind the idea -- which it currently isn’t.

Robust inflows of liquefied natural gas into the continent, coupled with climbing temperatures, also help keep prices in check. Still, supplies from Russia -- broadly steady for now -- remain in focus, especially after President Vladimir Putin’s demand to EU buyers to pay for the fuel in rubles.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, traded 0.7% lower at 106 euros a megawatt-hour by 8:48 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Most of Russia’s major buyers are still assessing the implementation of the new payment mechanism, while Hungary signaled Wednesday it wouldn’t have a problem paying in the Russian currency.

“If followed by other nations, this is likely to dent the EU’s market power, potentially paving the road for intra-EU competition and an ‘every man for himself’ approach, that will result ultimately in higher volatility in prices,” Vinicius Romano, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a note. “Russia may have operational issues managing an eventual supply halt only to specific markets.”

Italy would support a ban on Russian gas imports if the EU is united behind it, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday. Draghi said that while such a proposal isn’t yet on the table, alleged Russian massacres of civilians in Ukraine is pushing EU leaders to take an increasingly harsh stance.

