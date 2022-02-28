(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices surged as another round of sanctions on Russia over the weekend fueled concerned about energy shortages.

Futures traded in the Netherlands jumped as much as 36% on Monday. Western nations agreed to impose new sanctions to further isolate Russia’s economy and financial system after initial penalties failed to persuade President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine. While the decision excludes energy, there are fears there’s more to come.

Russia is Europe’s top gas supplier, with about a third of those supplies typically crossing Ukrainian pipelines.

