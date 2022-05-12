(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose amid worries over supplies from Russia transiting Ukraine, while Moscow also sanctioned a LNG trader that’s been seized by Germany from former owner Gazprom PJSC.

The benchmark contract surged as much as 11% as Ukraine gas-network operator signaled flows from Russia may drop further on Thursday amid a spat between the countries. It’s not yet clear how this affects energy companies in Europe, with ample supplies of liquefied natural gas in the region and warmer weather curbing demand. But worries are growing that the conflict may escalate.

In addition, Russia late Wednesday sanctioned Gazprom Germania GmbH and various subsidiaries of the company now under control of Germany’s energy regulator. The list includes the London-based arm Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd., a move that could upend LNG markets as it may prevent the trader from getting its hands on Russian cargoes currently under long-term contracts.

The list of sanctioned units also includes Germany’s gas supplier Wingas GmbH. A spokeswoman for Germany’s economy ministry said it’s “evaluating these announcements” as it waits for details. “The security of supply is currently guaranteed and is constantly being checked,” she added.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, was 7.7% higher at 101.25 euros per megawatt-hour as of 8:12 a.m. in Amsterdam, after hitting 104.30 euros earlier.

The market has been juggling a variety of competing factors this week, with the approaching summer reducing demand and the European Union racing to lessen its dependency on Russian energy.

Yet, risks persist as the war in Ukraine continues. The nation’s gas grid on Wednesday stopped accepting Russian fuel at one of the two key entry points as it could no longer control relevant infrastructure in the occupied territory in the eastern part of Ukraine. Gazprom said it wasn’t able to reroute all supplies to another entry point because of how its system currently works.

“The developments are only the latest in a string of a steady deterioration of security of supply amid the war,” Eurasia Group said in a note. “The ongoing disruptions will therefore mean EU states will step up preparations for bigger gas supply disruptions from Russia this year.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.