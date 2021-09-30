(Bloomberg) --

European natural gas and power prices jumped to records, signaling the supply shortage will only get worse just as the winter season starts on Friday.

Stockpiles of everything from gas to coal and water for electricity production are in short supply and there are few signs the situation will improve anytime soon as demand continues to roar back from a pandemic-driven lull.

Russian gas flows to Germany’s Mallnow terminal dropped, wiping out yesterday’s partial recovery. Supplies via this major transit route are about a third less than at the beginning of the week. And European utilities seeking to buy more coal from Russia will also be disappointed as any exports are likely to be limited.

Europe Asking Russia for More Coal Is Set for Disappointment

The scale of supply constraints have caught the market off guard, just as countries are about to start drawing down on the gas in storage. European stocks are at the lowest in more than a decade for this time of year.

“We didn’t predict these prices coming,” Alex Grant, senior vice president at Equinor ASA, said at a conference in London on Wednesday. “In the prices there is a risk premium for what might happen going forward and the risk is still very much dependent on gas supply.”

Another three small U.K. energy providers went out of business on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 10 just in the past two months. Some 1.7 million homes have now been forced to switch providers.

U.K. Energy Firms Stretched to Limit as More Suppliers Fail

Dutch natural gas for next month, the European benchmark, rose as much as 6.1% to 91.85 euros per megawatt-hour. The U.K. contract also surged to a new high of more than 238 pence a term. German power for next year jumped 7.4% to 126.50 euros per megawatt-hour.

