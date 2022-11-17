(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe pared losses ahead of what is expected to be the first brief cold snap testing the region’s resilience ahead of the winter.

While weather forecasts point to warmer temperatures at the end of November and early December, they will will drop below seasonal norms on Friday, pushing up demand as households might finally switch on their heaters.

Benchmark futures settled 1.2% lower after slumping as much as 10.2% earlier on Thursday. Day-ahead prices surged as temperatures in Berlin will drop as low as minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, Maxar said.

Next week, however, warmer weather is expected in Scandinavia while above-normal temperatures are seen for southwest Europe, the forecaster said in a report.

Traders are keeping a close eye on weather trends as Europe’s gas storage is almost full, which should serve as a buffer for the winter. Mild temperatures and strong LNG flows have eased supply concerns in recent weeks, but stocks could be quickly depleted if a sudden cold snap boosts demand.

Several analysts predict Europe will be able to go through its first winter with curbed Russian supplies -- if the weather remains mild. But volatility remains and gas prices are still more than three times above the average of the last five years. Experts and authorities have continued to urge the population to save energy.

Read more: Germany Gas Storage Rises to 100% Full; EU at 95%: GIE

“We are in a better situation, but that doesn’t mean we should relax,” Catherine MacGregor, chief executive officer of Engie SA, said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Thursday. “On prices, one can expect continued volatility.”

Meanwhile, the European Union is continuing talks about ways to limit spikes in gas prices ahead of a meeting of energy ministers next week. At the same time, consumers in the UK will see their power and gas bills jump from April, according to the Autumn Statement laid out by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Read more: Working Families to Bear Brunt of Britain’s Energy Squeeze

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, settled at €112.556 a megawatt-hour. Day-ahead price surged as much as 8.7% on Friday. UK front-month gas was down 0.7%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.