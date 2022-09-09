(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices dropped, with the European Union pushing for intervention in energy markets to prevent an unprecedented crisis from engulfing the broader economy.

Benchmark futures settled 6.1% lower on Friday for second straight weekly decline. Still, prices remain about eight times higher than normal for the time of year.

EU energy ministers meeting in Brussels asked the bloc’s executive arm to come up with urgent steps to tame the price of gas and provide liquidity to energy traders. But they stopped short of calling for a mandatory reduction in energy demand -- perhaps the most crucial measure for easing the crisis.

The bloc is hoarding gas to prepare for the winter, while Russia curbs supplies in the fallout over its war in Ukraine. The crisis has had far-reaching effects: forcing vital utilities to seek government aid, causing factory closures, undermining the regional currency and leading to plans for potential energy rationing.

Ministers called for initiatives to skim off energy companies’ windfall profits so the funds can be redirected to struggling consumers. Some officials had pushed to impose price caps on all imported gas as the bloc grows increasingly desperate to prevent price surges from hammering the economy. In the end, they agreed that proposal needed more work.

Next week the European Commission is expected to set out concrete measures for legislation on market intervention.

See Energy Update: EU Seeks to Ease Crisis But Battles Lie Ahead

Russia’s move last week to indefinitely switch off the crucial Nord Stream pipeline to Germany added urgency to the talks. Moscow has made clear it won’t supply gas to countries signing on to price caps.

Increased stockpiles, ample supplies of LNG and mild weather forecasts for October and into November have helped prices ease from August records, but there’s much uncertainty about the coldest winter months. Demand destruction in industry is another factor that may help balance the market.

“We don’t think Europe will be forced to widely ration natural gas this winter because the sky-high price should attract sufficient LNG from abroad to replace reduced imports from Russia, whilst also weighing on demand,” analysts at Capital Economics said in a note. “However, we do see a few risk factors that could push EU gas stocks very low.”

Front-month Dutch futures settled at 207.09 euros per megawatt-hour in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent eased by 7.9%. Benchmark German power for next year declined by 1.5%.

