(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices ended a six-day rally after Russian pipeline flows to the continent steadied at reduced levels, following recent volatility.

Shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, the main gas link to the European Union, remain stable after Gazprom PJSC reduced supplies to about 20% of capacity earlier this week.

Flows to the continent via Ukraine are expected to be at roughly the same level they have been over the past month, based on grid data. Preliminary nominations, which are subject to change, initially showed that shipments would drop on Thursday.

The slide in prices may bring some relief to the EU, which is rushing to store gas ahead of winter and prevent the supply crunch from tipping the regional economy into recession. Futures on Wednesday rose to their highest level since early March, in the first weeks of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Gazprom and Siemens Energy AG are sparring over maintenance on turbine equipment for Nord Stream. On Wednesday, Gazprom said only one gas compressor unit is working at the Portovaya station in Russia and turbines at other units require planned maintenance or repairs. But Siemens said it hadn’t received any damage reports and assumed the turbines are operating normally.

Gas traders have been closely monitoring the developments over Nord Stream turbines since mid-June, when Russia’s gas giant reduced flows to 40% of the pipeline’s capacity.

Moscow has kept gas markets guessing over whether it will crimp flows further, which has kept gas prices at elevated levels. “OMV does not expect natural gas exports from Russia to stop entirely, however the uncertainty regarding future curtailments remains,” OMV AG said in its earnings report on Thursday.

Dutch front-month futures, the European benchmark, fell as much as 5.3% to 194.30 euros per megawatt-hour. Futures traded 3.2% lower by 8:49 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.