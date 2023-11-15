(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fluctuated as traders weighed winter supply risks against unusually mild weather and brimming inventories.

Benchmark futures hovered around €48 per megawatt-hour, after the International Energy Forum warned that the region mustn’t become complacent now that its storage tanks are full. Since mid-October, contracts have traded in a tight range, reflecting both strong inventories and Europe’s persistent vulnerability to supply interruptions.

While the continent has managed to replace most of its pipeline flows from Russia since last year’s energy crisis, uncertainty lingers over the little gas Europe still receives from its former top-supplier.

Bulgaria, which transits some volumes from Russia to parts of southern and central Europe, is starting to collect a new tax on the flows. The measure has already caused a regional furor, and its potential impact on supplies — stable for the time being — remains unclear.

At the same time, unseasonably mild weather is expected across much of western Europe well into late November. That’s helping to keep prices in check, along with strong supplies from Norway and liquefied natural gas sellers.

“Europe is really well prepared to tackle the winter,” said Cristian Signoretto, director for global gas and LNG at Eni SpA, on the sidelines of the Wood Mackenzie industry conference on Tuesday.

There have been some initial withdrawals from gas storage facilities recently, but fuel reserves are still more than 99% full and could be replenished on weekends, when demand is normally low, he said. “Volatility is there and will be there, but we think we will pass very well this winter.”

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, fell by 0.9% to €47.21 a megawatt-hour by 2:09 p.m. in Amsterdam. It earlier rose as much as 3.8%. The equivalent UK contract also fluctuated.

--With assistance from Anna Shiryaevskaya.

