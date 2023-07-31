(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas is set for one of its biggest monthly drops this year as depressed industrial activity and strong inventories offset concerns about a spike in summer cooling demand.

Benchmark futures gained on Monday, but contracts are still on track for a drop of about 25% in July. Prices have slumped over 60% this year, but had surged in June as heat began to blanket parts of Europe and unexpected outages in Norway sparked worries about drawing down fuel supplies ahead of winter.

The slide reflects that the continent’s gas strains are now easing. Large industrial consumers of the fuel still appear reluctant to run their businesses at full steam after the record surge in energy costs during last year’s energy crisis prompted them to curb production. The sustained demand shortfall has allowed the region to bolster storage levels, that are now well above the seasonal average at 85%.

Still, Europe’s gas market remains fragile. Supply disruptions, a cold winter, or increased competition for liquefied natural gas from Asia could all prompt prices to go higher. BloombergNEF forecasts that a considerable drop in gas supply is set to delay storage in Europe reaching 100% full by almost two months.

Read More: Gas Supply Slump Slows Europe’s Path to Full Storage

“Any further tightening of the prompt global LNG balance may drive up the TTF along the curve due to concerns over Europe’s LNG supply,” consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. wrote in a note last Friday. However, the analysts do not expect enough of a decrease in Europe’s LNG supply over the rest of this year’s injection cycle to jeopardize the continent reaching very high stocks in time for the next heating season.

A longer-than-expected maintenance schedule at facilities in top exporter Norway could also disrupt markets. Flows are now bouncing back to spring levels after unexpected outages caused some supply strains since May.

Dutch futures for September delivery, the most active contract now, rose 2.7% to €27.60 a megawatt-hour at 9:59 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract also gained.

--With assistance from Anna Shiryaevskaya.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.