(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended gains Tuesday as fluctuating pipeline flows from Russia stoked supply concerns.

Fears of supply disruptions have persisted for months amid the war in Ukraine, and were compounded last week when a fire broke out at a US liquefied natural gas facility. The start of this week then saw reduced flows from Norway amid outages and limited deliveries from Russia -- Europe’s two largest suppliers.

Russian shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany are set to swing broadly on Tuesday, nominations show. The link is also scheduled to shut down July 11-21 for seasonal maintenance.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, rose as much as 2.2% and traded up 1.3% at 84.50 euros a megawatt-hour as of 9:15 a.m. in Amsterdam.

The explosion on June 8 at a Texas LNG export terminal is expected to limit US exports of the fuel in the coming weeks. As three-quarters of its output isn’t under contract, the plant has been a useful alternative source for Europe to fill in any gaps in supply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Spot cargoes from larger plants such as Sabine Pass, Corpus Christi and Cameron LNG could help supply Europe, Zongqiang Luo, an analyst at Rystad Energy AS, said in a note. “Favorable” spot prices mean countries such as Nigeria and Algeria could increase production to help “fill the void,” he said.

