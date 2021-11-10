(Bloomberg) --

European natural gas prices slumped to the lowest in more than a week as Russia is gradually delivering the boost in supplies that President Vladimir Putin promised.

Benchmark Dutch futures fell more than 10% after flows via both Ukraine and Poland edged higher on Wednesday. Gazprom PJSC booked some capacity on the Ukrainian-Slovakian border, bringing supplies via the route in line with Russia’s long-term contract, according to Sergiy Makogon, head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Putin said late last month that Gazprom would refill its European storages after finishing Russia’s domestic stockpiling campaign on Monday.

Traders watch every move by Europe’s top supplier, focusing in particular on any additional gas beyond contracted volumes, which they believe would be highly linked to the progress of certification of Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

Benchmark European gas futures fell 7.7% to 67 euros a megawatt-hour by 8:30 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Russian flows into Germany’s Mallnow, a key access point to the European market via a pipeline that runs through Poland, also increased for a second day.

