(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fell as energy ministers backed measures to contain a crisis that’s threatening the region’s economy.

Ministers gathering for a second emergency meeting this month supported an initial package, including a power-demand reduction goal and a profit grab from energy companies. More steps are likely next week, and the issue of a cap on wholesale gas prices is set to return to the table.

Nations from Germany to France are urging citizens to cut energy use -- a difficult request with the winter heating season officially starting this weekend. Authorities are warning that failing to do so would result in shortages and even rationing. The European Union has already agreed on a voluntary target to cut gas consumption by 15%, but more action is needed. Berlin also announced Thursday that it would put a lid on local gas prices.

“The agreement on windfall taxes on energy firm and targets on consumption by EU member states is welcome news and will certainly help both consumers and businesses in the short term,” said Carlo Cape, CEO at consultant Bip. “However, it should not be considered a long-term solution, as it risks penalizing investments in renewables in the long term.”

The efforts come amid a worsening energy conflict between Europe and Russia following blasts in the Nord Stream pipeline system that Western politicians are saying was deliberate and sabotage. In response, Europe is bolstering security at key energy assets. TotalEnergies SE and ConocoPhillips are increasing vigilance after spotting drones close to their assets in the North Sea.

The Kremlin has said claims of Russian involvement are “absurd.”

“Europe is facing energy blackmail by Russia, and global demand for gas is higher than supply,” Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said ahead of the ministers meeting. “We need to work along the whole chain to tackle the challenge.”

Dutch gas for November delivery, a benchmark for Europe, settled 7.3% lower at 188.80 euros a megawatt-hour, posting the first monthly decline since May. The UK equivalent dropped 13%.

Nord Stream AG plans to start assessing the damage to the pipelines “as soon as it receives necessary official permits,” the operator said in a statement. Access to the area may be allowed only after the gas leakage halts.

Still, storage sites in Europe are filling steadily amid ample LNG supplies, helping ease some nerves as the heating season officially starts over the weekend. Reservoirs are about 88% full -- higher than usual for this time of year.

