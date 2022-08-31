(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas declined, with traders weighing risks to Russian supplies against the continent’s drastic efforts to curb the energy crisis.

Benchmark Dutch futures for October fell as much as 13% and settled 9.6% lower, with the market volatile amid thin trading and much uncertainty.

The European Union has met its gas storage filling goal two months ahead of target, providing some relief after last week’s rally. Yet, concerns are widespread that Russia may find another excuse to clamp down on exports to the continent, with its key Nord Stream pipeline to Germany halted on Wednesday for three-days of maintenance.

Separately, Gazprom PJSC said it would suspend gas sales to French utility Engie SA from Thursday because of a disagreement over payments. The move widens supply cutbacks, which have already driven Europe’s inflation to the highest in decades and brought the continent’s economies to the verge of recession.

Read also: Europe Braces for Rationing Risks in Russian Gas Showdown

“The ahead-of-schedule injections are providing some relief,” Wei Xiong, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a note. “The risk to European winter supplies remains, however -- given low transmissions from Russia.”

Both Germany and France have said they are much better prepared for Russian supply disruptions now, thanks to steps to reduce reliance on exports from Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine, and due to increased fuel inventories.

“As we had expected, Russia is using gas as a weapon of war,” French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Wednesday. “France has prepared for this scenario since the spring: the filling of gas storage will reach its maximum in about two weeks.”

Gazprom reiterated on Wednesday that lower flows are a result of sanctions imposed on Russia, which hinder maintenance of key pipeline equipment.

Some in Europe are optimistic that Russia won’t cut gas flows to Europe completely, as that’s a major source of its earnings. Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said in a statement Wednesday that the state-run gas giant expects this year’s revenues to exceed 2021 levels even as export volumes drop. That followed news that Gazprom’s board recommended a record interim dividend for the first half of this year.

EU leaders are coming under increasing pressure to act as energy contracts are trading at elevated levels, even though they’ve retreated from recent peaks. The bloc is preparing to intervene in the short term to dampen soaring costs, but the details are yet to be hashed out. Energy ministers are set to discuss options at an emergency meeting on Sept. 9.

“The governments have been slow to consider changes in the relationship between electricity and gas prices,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics Ltd. “There is a need to rethink that link and design an electricity market which keeps electricity prices lower, reflecting the fact that not all electricity is generated from gas.”

Read also: Soaring Energy Prices Require Extra $100 Billion in Collateral

Meanwhile, the supply situation remains fragile amid competition with Asia for liquefied natural gas cargoes, which have helped Europe to fill the gap left by Russia. Another major provider, Norway, has capped its gas exports amid seasonal maintenance, with more works to come next month.

Dutch gas for October, the current benchmark, closed at 239.91 euros per megawatt-hour. Prices have slumped this week after settling at record levels last week. The UK equivalent gas contract declined 13%.

Power prices also dropped amid low liquidity in the market and little clarity on how the EU might intervene to lower prices for consumers. German year-ahead electricity prices traded 6.6% lower, erasing earlier gains. Meanwhile, coal futures for next year advanced as much as 3.4%.

There have been “some nuggets of bearish news,” from Germany’s storage progression to continuing strong LNG deliveries, as well as talk of EU/government intervention, according to Nick Campbell, a director at Inspired Plc. This is likely “to have spooked the speculative/non-physical traders” along with high inflation, which could lead to economic malaise.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.