(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose, rebounding from a slump last week, as temperatures are set to turn colder in parts of the continent after a period of abnormal warmth.

Benchmark Dutch futures advanced as much as 5.8% after losing 15% last week. It should get cooler in some parts of the region by the coming weekend and into early next week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies LLC. That may force people to start using heaters after a prolonged delay thanks to what had been unseasonally high temperatures.

In addition, outages in Norway are keeping supplies from the Nordic country curbed, with two more fields having process issues on Monday, according to network operator Gassco.

Still, prices remain under pressure after the mild weather in the past few weeks delayed an increase in Europe’s heating demand. The continent also has a greater probability of significantly higher temperatures than normal this winter, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Read more: Europe Poised for a Warmer-than-Normal Winter, Copernicus Says

Together with ample supplies of liquefied natural gas, reduced consumption by industries and winter storages filled to the brim, that has raised hopes the continent may avoid shortages this winter even though Russian exports have dwindled.

“The outlook for winter 2022/23 has been helped by a very mild October, with demand more than 20% below normal,” analysts at Deutsche Bank AG said in a note. “While there are some uncertainties on LNG availability over the coming year, this is a positive sign.”

Many officials are warning that the crisis is far from over as global gas supplies remain tight, and next winter could be more challenging. That’s keeping the market nervous about a thin cushion and future volatility -- in case of a supply disruption or a cold wave -- even in the coming months.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 4.2% higher at €102 a megawatt-hour by 8:23 a.m. in Amsterdam

