European natural gas rose as Russian flows through a key route declined and U.S. President Joe Biden said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t move forward if Russia were to invade Ukraine.

Dutch front month gas futures rose as much as 4.3% to 83 euros a megawatt-hour. They traded 1.4% higher by 8:55 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Europe is grappling with an energy crisis due largely to historically low gas inventories, a situation that has been exacerbated by the prospect of reduced flows from Russia and geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine. Nord Stream 2, which would link Russia to Europe via Germany, is currently under regulatory review.

Biden said the controversial pipeline would be stopped if President Vladimir Putin orders an invasion of Ukraine. While Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along the border, Putin has repeatedly said there are no plans for an invasion.

Russia is Europe’s primary gas supplier. Its flows to the continent via Ukraine fell after gaining on Monday. There are still no flows through the important Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany, and Gazprom PJSC doesn’t plan to offer spot cargoes on its electronic sales platform this week.

While concerns of supply shortages persist, above-normal and unseasonably mild temperatures across Europe forecast for next week are keeping gas prices in check.

