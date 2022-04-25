(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe increased as flows into the region remained crimped and cooler weather was forecast for the next two weeks.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 4.5% on Monday. Orders for Russian gas transiting Ukraine are above Sunday’s levels, but still far below the flows seen earlier in April. Supplies from Norway are set to increase, according to nominations from operator Gassco AS, but remain about 10% below the average of last month because of maintenance work.

The market is also facing heightened risk of supply disruptions as Russia faces new sanctions over its war on Ukraine, and European Union lawyers have said Moscow’s demand for gas payments to be made in rubles violates sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that supply could be cut if the terms aren’t met.

The bloc is preparing sanctions against Russian oil imports, European Commission Executive Vice President told The Times of London. But member states still don’t all agree on the need for a full embargo on Russian oil and gas in response to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.

Front-month gas futures in Europe were at 99.10 euros a megawatt-hour as of 8:45 a.m. in Amsterdam. They fell for a third straight week on Friday. The equivalent contract in the U.K. rose 0.9%.

