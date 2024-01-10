(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices climbed in volatile trading amid more attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and a cold blast on the continent.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 3.1% on Wednesday to snap a two-day drop, after earlier fluctuating. Houthi rebels carried out their largest missile and drone attack to date on ships in the Red Sea, forcing a response from the US and the UK.

Gas markets in Europe typically react quickly to alarming signals even though fuel supplies haven’t been directly impacted by Red Sea tensions so far. Liquefied natural gas carriers from Qatar continue to traverse the Suez Canal — the shortest way to Europe — while most shippers opt to make longer voyages around Africa.

That hasn’t yet materialized in more expensive shipping, with spot rates falling in the first days of January, data from Spark Commodities show. In addition, spot LNG prices in Asia declined due to a milder weather outlook and high inventories, limiting competition for cargoes between the regions.

Still, below-average temperatures are expected take hold of Europe for at least another week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc., potentially boosting heating demand. Some countries will start warming up next week.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were up 1.6% at €31.12 a megawatt-hour at 4:45 p.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract also advanced.

LNG supplies in the UK are near the highest level in about a month, grid data show. That will provide a relief as Britain is set to experience frosty weather next week.

“Cold and largely dry conditions will continue, with the likelihood of much colder air by the end of the weekend and an increasing chance of wintry hazards next week,” UK Met Office said.

