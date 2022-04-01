(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe rose as traders weighed the impact of Russia’s decision to shift payment for its supplies to rubles, and as colder weather is set to boost demand.

Benchmark gas futures pared gains of as much as 5.6%. President Vladimir Putin’s demand to be paid in rubles for gas has been looming over the market for days, with traders on edge about how that may affect flows.

Russia said Thursday flows will continue to Europe, but the lack of details on the new mechanism has left buyers scratching their heads amid uncertainties on the impact on contracts. Many consumers are still waiting to unpick the move.

The market is also being affected by forecast for colder weather. Below normal temperatures are seen across most of Europe at the start of next week, Maxar said in a report, posing a risk that the market could get tight amid increasing demand for heating.

Dutch gas for next month was 0.9% higher at 127.05 euros a megawatt-hour as of 8:30 a.m. in Amsterdam. Prices in March had their biggest monthly gain since November.

