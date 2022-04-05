(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas edged higher as traders weighed the prospect of more sanctions on Russia against currently stable flows from the country.

Russian energy is again in focus after the European Union said it’s working on additional sanctions to penalize Moscow for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine. Diplomats are due to discuss new measures this week and the market will closely watch for restrictions on energy. Sanctions on Russian gas are not off the table in the future, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said Monday.

The continent “can’t easily replace supplies from Russia,” James Waddell, head of European gas at consultant Energy Aspects, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “That means it is very difficult to target gas, in contrast to maybe crude and diesel.”

For now, Europe is getting stable gas supplies from Russia, even increasing after the invasion of Ukraine about six weeks ago. Together with robust LNG cargo arrivals, some volatility in the market has eased after the wild swings of last month. Flows have been under close scrutiny recently after Moscow initiated ruble payments for its fuel, a move still being assessed by major European buyers.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, was 1.6% higher at 111.25 euros a megawatt-hour by 8:41 a.m. in Amsterdam, after losing 2.3% on Monday.

