(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices are poised to end the week at their lowest levels since the breakout of the war between Israel and Hamas, with traders focusing on abundant short-term supplies over potential disruptions.

Benchmark front-month contracts edged lower on Friday, and are on track to end the week at their cheapest levels since Oct. 6.

While the conflict did interrupt some gas flows from Israel to Egypt — which in turn supplies LNG to Europe — the impact on global fuel flows has remained limited so far. In addition, the continent is well-stocked as it heads into winter, with storage facilities over 99% full.

There are also signs that more gas is currently available than the market needs. The volume of liquefied natural gas idling on transport vessels for more than 20 days this week jumped to the highest level since at least 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg show. For example, a vessel that loaded in the US as early as in September is still circling off Spain.

Natural gas is flowing to Egypt from Israel again, days after the North African nation reported a halt in imports. Traders are closely watching whether the Israel-Hamas war will disrupt regional flows with the coldest months of winter yet to come. Europe typically imports small volumes of liquefied natural gas from Egypt, which partially relies on supplies from Israel.

The market remains fragile to potential disruptions after being cut off from Russian pipeline deliveries in 2022. This year, extended maintenance in Norway, LNG worker strikes in Australia and the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East have all prompted sharp intraday price swings.

In a potential further headwind for supplies, the US on Thursday imposed sanctions on Novatek PJSC’s Arctic LNG 2 project. This is the first US restriction to directly target an LNG export plant in Russia, and companies are still examining the potential impact.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, fell 0.5% to €48.30 a megawatt-hour at 9:19 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract also edged lower.

