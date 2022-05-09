(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe edged lower as top supplier Russia tried to reassure buyers that they can keep paying for gas without breaching sanctions.

Benchmark futures dropped as much 3.2%, before paring some of the losses. In a letter seen by Bloomberg, Gazprom PJSC told European clients that a new order published by the Kremlin on May 4 “clarifies the procedure” set out in the initial decree on ruble payments for the fuel. It’s not yet clear if the new document will be enough to assuage the concerns of the European Union.

Poland and Bulgaria have already been cut off after they failed to meet Moscow’s new rubles-for-gas system. Other countries’ payment deadlines fall later this month.

Ample supplies of liquefied natural gas and warm weather are providing some bearish sentiments. Temperatures are seen at above to well-above normal levels across mainland Europe and the U.K. for the next two weeks, according to The Weather Co.

Gas for delivery next month fell 0.7% to 101 euros per megawatt-hour as of 8:18 a.m. in Amsterdam. It rose for a second straight week on Friday.

Traders and policymakers will be closely watching Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech on Monday, when he may reveal the next steps for the war on Ukraine. The date has become a touchstone of the Kremlin’s campaign to whip up public support for the invasion. Ahead of the speech, the Group of Seven most-industrialized countries pledged to ban imports of Russian oil, a move that also adds nervousnesses in the gas market.

