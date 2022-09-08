(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped, with the Belgian prime minister highlighting the risk of a fundamental economic shutdown in the wake of the continent’s energy crunch.

Europe needs to act immediately to address the crisis, or the region’s economy will “go into a full stop,” Alexander De Croo said in an interview with Bloomberg News. He called for intervention in the markets, with the imposition of a price cap on gas trading.

Benchmark futures increased 3.1%, closing at 220.54 euros per megawatt-hour, after earlier declining to the lowest in almost a month. The UK equivalent increased 1.7%.

The European Union on Friday will discuss plans to step into the markets to ease the mounting stress caused by surging collateral requirements, as companies cry out for government help. Officials may also consider a proposal to cap prices of Russian gas imports -- and possibly even on liquefied natural gas -- and will propose demand-reduction targets.

“The indefinite halt of Gazprom’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline marks a structurally tighter gas-supply profile for Europe, with prices set to remain sharply higher relative to their five-year average,” Patricio Alvarez, a Bloomberg Intelligence industry analyst, said in a note.

Concerns are mounting that gas solidarity agreements will be limited among EU partners as the coldest months approach. Such deals between EU member states are part of a larger mechanism that set out action to be taken in a gas emergency. Germany’s neighbors Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland refuse to engage in “constructive negotiations” about such bilateral deals, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a report to lawmakers seen by Bloomberg.

Denmark Caps Heating in Public Buildings, Drops Outdoor Lights

Traders are also focusing on the following winter, when Europe is again likely to need strong inventories amid bleak prospects for a resumption in Russian gas flows. In addition, China’s currently muted demand for the fuel won’t last, which could eventually pull LNG away from Europe.

Europe has been building up inventories ahead of winter, with storage sites 82.5% full and injections set to continue into October.

German benchmark power prices for next year gained 0.8% to 525 euros per megawatt-hour.

